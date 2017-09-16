Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Is ‘Smart & Strong’ Like Her Mama — and Has Her Own Social Media!

@OlympiaOhanian will undoubtedly be your new go-to for adorable photos of Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian‘s baby girl!

The proud parents shared a new photo of their 14-day-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on their child’s personal Instagram and Twitter accounts Friday.

Wearing a navy and pink onesie that reads “Smart and Strong Like My Mama,” the newborn flexed her arms or “biceps” as the caption stated.

On Wednesday morning, almost two weeks after Alexis Olympia’s Sept. 1 birth, Williams, 35, introduced her first child to the world with a montage of memorable moments from her pregnancy, including her first ultrasound, belly bump selfies and the parents-to-be assembling the nursery.

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.,” Williams captioned the mother-daughter moments along with the first photo and name reveal.

“It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!” the tennis icon said in the video.

PEOPLE confirmed Williams’ pregnancy in April after she inadvertently revealed on Snapchat that she was 20-weeks along. Williams and Ohanian, 34, were engaged in December.