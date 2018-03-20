Matching Smiles! Serena Williams and Baby Olympia Get 'Shady' in Cute New Mother-Daughter Snap

Serena Williams and her 6-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia are feeling “shady” — but you’d never suspect it from their huge smiles.

The tennis legend sports a black shirt reading “SHADY” in a photograph shared to her Instagram account Monday, holding baby Olympia in front of her as the twosome flash huge grins for the camera.

Williams, 36, captioned the moment, “Sometime our ‘s’ means Shady 🤷🏾‍♀️,” adding a kissing emoji to the left side of the snap.

For those who want to recreate Williams’ look, a similar shirt is available in various colors, including black, on amazon.com for $23.

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia Serena Williams/Snapchat

Williams’ “S” reference can be traced to a March 7 Instagram Live session in which the new mom showed off her baby girl, who wore a gold pin in the shape of an “S” ahead of the athlete’s return to professional tennis the following evening.

“Honey, are you supporting Mommy?” Williams asked Olympia, her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian, in the video. “She said today she’s supporting her mama because I’m coming back!”

Williams ended up clinching a victory during the Women’s Tennis Association Tour event, which marked her comeback return after a 14-month break surrounding her pregnancy and the birth and care of Olympia.

“It was incredible,” Williams said after the 1½-hour match, the Associated Press reported. “It’s been over a year and a kid later and I get to go home to her now, and I’m excited about that. … It definitely wasn’t easy.”

“We always have a couple tight sets. It was good,” she continued. “I’m a little rusty, but it doesn’t matter. I’m just out here on this journey and doing the best I can.”