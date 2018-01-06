Serena Williams Shares Sweet Snap of Alexis Olympia Days After Withdrawing from Australian Open

Days after Serena Williams announced she had withdrawn from competing in the Australian Open, the 36-year-old mother shared an adorable photo of her 4-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

In the sweet snap, Alexis Olympia smiled up at the camera from the comforts of her crib, which was decorated with pink-and-white sheets and a toy aquarium filled with cartoon sea creatures.

“Heyyyy Mrs. Parker 🙄,” Williams captioned the photo of her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The sweet snap came days after it was announced that Williams would not be competing in the Australian Open — which she won last year when she was about eight weeks pregnant.

On Thursday, the tennis star announced she has withdrawn with a statement shared on Snapchat.

“After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be,” she wrote, referencing her Dec. 30 defeat.

“My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ With that being said I am disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in The Australian Open this year,” she said.

“However, the memory of last year’s Open is one that I will carry with me and Olympia and I look forward to coming back again. I appreciate the support and understanding of my fans and everyone at the Australian Open,” she concluded.

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for the tennis superstar, who gave birth in September and tied the knot with Ohanian just two months later. Their weddings guests included stars like Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian West.

The mother of one recently capped off 2017 with a montage of 10 home videos with her daughter to celebrate their milestone moments.

“My final top 10 moment of 2017. Of course includes @olympiaohanian they say save the best for last. I could not choose so I just choose 10 random videos. They all were so cute to me,” Williams wrote.

Both Williams and Ohanian often share videos and photos of their little one with fans and followers. And lately, the tennis star has been reaching out to her social media friends for certain parenthood struggles, including how to deal with breastfeeding and with her child’s teething.