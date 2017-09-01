Serena Williams‘ cheering section just gained a new member.

The tennis champ has welcomed her first child — a daughter! — with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, multiple outlets report.

Baby girl arrived Friday, Sept. 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., according to a Tweet from WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd.

“Obviously I’m super excited. Words can’t describe,” sister Venus told ESPN moments before stepping on to the court for her U.S. Open match in Queens, New York Friday afternoon.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to send her well-wishes, posting a photo of Williams during her pregnancy with the words “Congratulations Serena!”

ST MARYS SAYS SERENA WILLIAMS GAVE BIRTH VIA C-SECTION AT NOON TODAY. BABY GIRL 6LBS 13OZ. @Serena — Patricia Storm (@patriciawpbf) September 1, 2017

NEW: Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well. — Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) September 1, 2017

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

Congratulations @alexisohanian for your baby girl. I have 3 daughters & each time it is the same incredible journey. I am happy for you. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

Btw @serenawilliams I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us. — PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017

You Reddit here first! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian had their baby. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/EGvBQe8Yeq — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) September 1, 2017

It’s a girl. Congrats Serena. Like every set, this one starts at love. pic.twitter.com/kob7taCMSo — Chase (@Chase) September 1, 2017

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl! Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017

PEOPLE confirmed Williams’ pregnancy in April after the 35-year-old inadvertently revealed on Snapchat that she was 20 weeks along. Williams and Ohanian, 34, were engaged in December.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Expecting First Child

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, the couple revealed that they were opting to leave the baby’s sex a surprise, though both shared that they felt they were having a girl.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant. And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” Ohanian said during a late-night talk show appearance in early August.

The pro athlete echoed her fiancé’s sentiment to Vogue in its September issue, revealing, “I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl.”

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Preparing for our greatest adventure yet. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

RELATED: Serena Williams’ Fiancé Reveals That She Has the Healthiest Pregnancy Cravings Ever

In the same interview, Williams also admitted that she was “nervous” about giving birth, lamenting, “I’m not a spring chicken.”

“The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I’ve had surgeries galore, and I don’t need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it,” Williams added.

July 31 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, which represents the number of days into 2017 a black woman must work to earn the same pay a white man made in 2016 — that's nearly 8 extra months! Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve equal pay. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

FROM PEN: Bachelorette Jillian Harris Talks Mom Shaming and Mom Guilt: “We’re All So Hard on Ourselves”

RELATED: Serena Williams Is “Exercising for as Long as Possible” During Pregnancy: “I Want the Baby to Be Healthy”

She was also anxious about motherhood in general, sharing that she didn’t feel like “a baby person.”

“That’s something I have to work on,” Williams said. “I’m so used to me-me-me, taking care of my health, my body, my career. I always ask, ‘Am I going to be good enough?’ “