Reddit is good for more than just cute cat videos — just ask its co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian, who is expecting his first child with fiancée Serena Williams, is using his own website to read up on some parenting tips and tricks.

“My favorite [tip] is to sleep with a blanket for like a month before the due date so you get your dad scent all over it,” he told Today Parents Monday. “And then wrap the baby in it once it shows up, so they’re not just immediately bonding with Mom, but also getting a bit of Dad.”

Ohanian, 34, also picked up a plan on introducing a new baby to a pet, which should come in handy since his athletic bride-to-be is already a dog mom to Chip.

“Same goes for pets, except the opposite,” the businessman shared. “Introduce them to the child using a blanket that’s been wrapped around the baby.”

As for baby clothing, Ohanian’s research has led him to be team zipper rather than team snaps.

“Snaps on baby PJs are nonsense,” he says. “Zippers are far more practical, despite not making that satisfying snap noise when you get baby dressed.”

The engaged parents-to-be recently enjoyed a babymoon, spending some serene time together at the Château Eza in the French Riviera.

Williams, 35, wore a long black dress and blue silk kimono-style robe decorated with a multicolored flower print — the same one she sported while watching sister Venus Williams compete at the French Open earlier this month.

Ohanian shared his own snap from the trip, captioning the adorable shot where he’s kissing the expectant mom simply, “Perfect weekend.”

While Williams’ second trimester has obviously included a lot of (much-deserved) relaxation, she’s still been getting her groove on between catching some rays.

“Mood lol,” the tennis star captioned a cute Instagram clip earlier this month, showing her dancing outside using an umbrella as a prop while dressed in a short blue checked dress and sneakers.