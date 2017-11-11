Serena Williams Says Her Fiancé Is Buying Their Daughter Too Many Outfits and Toys

Serena Williams loves her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, but there is one thing she’d wish he’d stop doing — buying their 10-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia so many things.

“I do love Alexis Sr. @alexisohanian but if he buys one more outfit or toy for Olympia @OlympiaOhanian I’m going to explode,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Saturday.

Since her daughter’s birth in September, the tennis champ has been sharing shots of her sweet baby girl on social media, including an adorable shot of Alexis Olympia and her father after a bath.

“We love bath time,” Williams captioned the photo.

Williams recently celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Ohanian — who proposed to her in December 2016 — by throwing a luxurious girls’ weekend in New York City, which included five-star spa treatments, trapeze-ing, tea brunches, and dancing out on the town.

She was joined by her sister Venus Williams and close friends Lala Anthony and music artist Ciara, among others.

On Oct. 31, it was announced that Williams will make her competitive comeback to tennis next January to defend her title at the Australian Open, the same tournament in which she beat sister Venus in the final while pregnant.

”Serena will be back,” tournament director Craig Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated, saying that Williams “is planning” on playing in the Jan. 15-28 competition.