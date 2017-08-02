Alexis Ohanian Thinks He and Fiancée Serena Williams Are Having a Girl: Women Are 'Strong and Powerful and Awesome'

Serena Williams and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian don’t yet know the sex of their first child – but they do have a hunch.

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Ohanian spilled the details on their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy — including why he and the 35-year-old tennis star both think they’re having a girl.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant. And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” the Reddit co-founder said.

“I have to admit, I was very lucky to be raised by a strong amazing mother and I mean, she’s got a good point,” continued Ohanian, 34.

“This is our first child and if anything, it has reinforced just how amazing and strong and powerful and awesome women are — and how useless we are,” Ohanian joked to Jimmy Kimmel. “I’m like, ‘I can make you a grilled cheese. Does this help?’ We’re worthless!”

Also during his appearance, the father-to-be talked about what it was like being behind the scenes with Williams as she shot her headline-making cover story for Vanity Fair‘s August issue.

“There are photos of me as well with her, but they put those way in the back,” he joked, looking at the issue’s cover. “Photographer Annie Leibovitz is a living legend, and as soon as she starting posing for this, you could just tell you were watching something amazing.”

He added, “You could tell it was going to be an iconic image.”

Ohanian also discussed his relationship with Williams, who he he got engaged to in December. Though the two are pretty private, he wasn’t afraid to admit that he’d never paid attention to tennis before dating Williams.

“I’ve never picked up a racket,” Ohanian shared. “I was so ignorant when we first met, I’d never even watched a match on television. I would change the channel when tennis was on. I was such an arrogant football snob.”

Of course, being with Williams now gives him access to one of the best tennis players to ever be in the game — though Ohanian won’t be diving into the sport anytime soon.

“She’s actually offered to give me lessons, but I turned them down,” he said. “Because I wanted to be the only person in the world who has ever turned down Serena Williams for tennis lessons.”

Added Ohanian, “And because I know there is just no benefit to her seeing me be that bad.”