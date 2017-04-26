Serena Williams Says She Accidentally Announced Her Pregnancy: ‘You Press the Wrong Button And…’

Just because she’s engaged to a tech giant, that doesn’t mean Serena Williams has mastered technology.

The pregnant tennis champ opened up about her pregnancy to Gayle King at Tuesday’s 2017 Ted Talks conference held inside the Vancouver Convention Centre and revealed that her baby bump Snapchat was sent out to the world by accident.

“Well, actually it was an accident. I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going,” Williams, 35, said. “I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and… Thirty minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].”

But the slip-up doesn’t have her stressing about future social media posts. “Every week I just take a picture and save it and I’ve been so good about it and this was the one time I slipped, but it’s okay,” she said.

One week ago, the mother-to-be captioned a mirror selfie with her baby bump clearly visible underneath a custom yellow La Blanca Anniversary suit. “20 weeks,” she announced.

Later that same day, Williams’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, will welcome their first child in the fall. “I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall,” the rep shared.

And just days after the baby news, the sports star posted a moving love note to her unborn baby.

Also at the Ted Talks event, Williams opened up her career plans post-baby.

“Roger Federer is older than me and he’s still winning everything,” she said about getting back in championship caliber shape.

“My baby’s going to be in the stands, hopefully cheering for me,” Williams gushed.