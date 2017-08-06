‘Shake, Rattle and Roll!’: See Serena Williams’ ’50s-themed (and Poodle-Skirt-Filled) Baby Shower

Serena Williams is ready to “shake, rattle and roll!”

The 35-year-old mommy-to-be broke out her poodle over the weekend for a ’50s themed baby shower complete with an old school diner, a jukebox and some throwback hair ‘dos.

“When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even they had your back,” Williams wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself alongside Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, La La Anthony and songwriter Angie Beyince.

O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time! #Memories. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

The group shot showed the woman all donning poodle skirts or ’50s-esque attire as they served fierce poses in front of an old-style pickup truck.

Ciara, 31, shared the same photo on Instagram, adding a sweet caption: “That’s 1 Fly Mamma 2 Be In The Middle! 🤰🏽#Girls @SerenaWilliams 50’s Baby Shower. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017.”

Me and @VenusWilliams At The Baby O Diner 🍔🍟🥛 #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

In April, the tennis legend accidentally announced that she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting their first child. And with the little one due this fall, Williams pulled out all the stops for her baby shower.

“O’ Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time!” Ciara captioned a video clip of herself, Williams and Venus Williams at what the ladies called the “Baby O Diner.”

Williams’ journey to motherhood has been filled with baby classes, fierce photos and sweet messages. And although she has remained tight-lipped about the sex of her baby, Reddit co-founder Ohanian seems to have a guess.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant. And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on,” he said during a recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!