Serena Williams is welcoming 2018 with her adorable daughter Alexis Olympia.

The tennis star shared 10 home videos of her baby girl on Sunday ahead of New Year’s day in an Instagram gallery, celebrating milestone moments from their first three months together.

In the first clip, Williams, 36, sat in a cage swing with her four-month-old daughter, in her lap while wearing matching hot pink sweatshirts.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“Twinsies,” she said.

Williams shared the clips a day after she lost her first competitive match in almost a year at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Alexis Ohanian with daughter Alexis Olympia. Serena Williams/Instagram

“My final top 10 moment of 2017. Of course includes @olympiaohanian they say save the best for last. I could not choose so I just choose 10 random videos. They all were so cute to me 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In another video, her husband Alexis Ohanian picked up their then-newborn daughter before swaddling her.

Serena Williams/Instagram

The next video shows Williams introducing her baby, saying, “This is Junior. Yes, another Junior. Junior took after her Auntie V [Venus Williams]. She has very thin legs.”

Ohanian appears again, in a different video showing him carrying Alexis in his lap in a donut onesie, while saying, “What happened to her pants? Pull them up, I will not have sagging in this house.”

Serena Williams/Instagram

In another video, he carried his daughter like a football while moving around the living room as if he were in a football game. “It’s my baby football,” he said.

Williams and Reddit co-founder Ohanian wed in a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans in November — two months after welcoming little Alexis on Sept. 1. The lovebirds, who began dating in 2015, announced their engagement in December 2016.

On Saturday, the athlete faced off against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, 20, in an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

RELATED VIDEO: Year of Love! the Top Celebrity Wedding Celebrations and Baby Announcements of 2017

According to the Associated Press, Williams struggled with her serve in the first match, Ostapenko trumping her 6-2. She rebounded in the second, winning 3-2, but ended up losing in a super tiebreaker, 10-5.

Though she lost, Williams remained in good spirits. “It’s good to be back on the court,” Williams said after the match, ESPN reported. “This was such a good time for me. First matches back are always super-incredibly hard, especially after having a baby. It was great. I was glad I could do it here.”