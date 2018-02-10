Serena Williams had a very special guest cheering her on at the Fed Cup on Saturday: 5-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

The 36-year-old tennis champ shared a video from the tennis court to her Instagram Stories, showing husband Alexis Ohanian holding their adorable child from their courtside seats.

Alexis appeared happy at the match, wearing a pink and white headband with an oversized pink flower.

It was a special occasion for Williams, as she was making her competitive return to tennis at the Fed Cup after giving birth to Alexis in September.

In January, Williams was supposed to return to the Australian Open —which she won last year when she was about eight weeks pregnant— but withdrew from the competition in September after playing (and losing) her first post-maternity match.

“After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be,” Williams wrote on Snapchat, referencing her Dec. 30 defeat. “My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ With that being said I am disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in The Australian Open this year.

“However, the memory of last year’s Open is one that I will carry with me and Olympia and I look forward to coming back again. I appreciate the support and understanding of my fans and everyone at the Australian Open,” she concluded.

Williams’ friend Caroline Wozniacki went on to win won the Australian Open and became the new world No. 1.

The Fed Cup will have Williams playing in the first-round matches against the Netherlands in Asheville, North Carolina, on Saturday and Sunday.

And helping her defend the country’s Fed Cup championship is her sister Venus Williams. It will be the first time in two years that either Williams sister has been on the team.

Meanwhile, last week, Alexis Olympia got a tennis racquet of her very own — Williams sharing a shot of her daughter holding a tiny Wilson tennis racquet (The 23-time Grand Slam champion’s roster of sponsors includes Wilson Sporting Goods Co.).

“Olympia Ohanian, at match point, championship point, even without her shoes she’s hard to beat. Serving now For her 12th Wimbledon title. 3 more than her mum Serena. @wilsontennis @olympiaohanian,” the mother of one captioned the picture of her infant, predicting the tot’s tennis future.

The photo also marks Alexis Olympia’s first tennis-themed photo on social media since her Sept. 1 birth.