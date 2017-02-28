Sean Paul Welcomes Son Levi Blaze — See His First Photo!

“Rockabye” is taking on a new meaning in Sean Paul’s life.

The dancehall star took to Instagram Sunday to announce he and wife Jodi “Jinx” Stewart Henriques welcomed their first child, son Levi Blaze Henriques.

“AN THEN THERE WERE 3 BIG UP MI SON THE REAL BOSS LEVI BLAZE HENRIQUES AN MY WIFE THE BOSS MOMMY,” he captioned the post of the couple lying down with their new bundle of joy.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Paul, 44, and his wife, a TV presenter from Jamaica, tied the knot in May 2012.

“My wife’s been doing a lot of preparation and warning me,” Paul said about having a baby on the way in an interview with BBC News in December. “But I’ve always been like, ‘Ach, I’ll be a great dad.'”

He added: “Then there’s times when I’m talking out loud and I’m realizing that I’m going to have to clean that filthy mouth out!”

Paul posted to social media to first announce the pregnancy news in August writing: “LEAD SINGER ARRIVING FEBRUARY 2017 #THEHENRIQUES.”

Paul was announced Monday as a performer at the V Festival in the UK on Aug 19. and 20.