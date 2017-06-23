Baby Boy on the Way for Sean Maguire

Robin of Locksley is going to be a dad — again!

Sean Maguire‘s rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively that the Once Upon a Time actor, 41, and his wife Tanya, a former police detective, are set to welcome their second son in December. (Son Flynn Patrick turns 2 next month.)

“This one’s just heard he’s getting a baby brother for Christmas … ” read a flyer featuring a photo of Flynn that the couple passed out to family and friends by way of announcement.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

When your sons a boss. (Add soundtrack here) A post shared by Sean Maguire (@iamseanmaguire) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

RELATED: Once Upon a Time‘s Jennifer Morrison to Exit Ahead of Potential Season 7

The English actor and mom-to-be married in October 2012. Of parenting, he told Sean Maguire Daily in December that fatherhood has made him think more globally.

“Where it once used to be ‘Well, this will do me’ you now think of what the world will be like when [you] have a child,” said Maguire, who works regularly for Oxfam International and recently organized a benefit in Los Angeles alongside director Julie Anne Robinson that raised money to assist toward the Syrian refugee crisis.

“The first thing I think about when we talk about parenting is the environment. Climate change is a real thing,” he added. “Being a parent is providing a safe future for our children and regardless of what your politics are, climate change is not up for negotiation. It’s a real thing … So, parenthood has made me feel more responsibility for that.”

Even super hero knights take time out to watch beauty & the beast. A post shared by Sean Maguire (@iamseanmaguire) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

My family and I are proud to stand in solidarity with my fellow londoners marching for women's equality. #WomensMarch A post shared by Sean Maguire (@iamseanmaguire) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:14am PST

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant

RELATED: Jennifer Morrison Is Reading Old Fairy Tales to Play “Dark Emma” on Once Upon a Time

Maguire — who is also a supporter of NRDC and Planned Parenthood, and admits his biggest pet peeve is “ignorance” — noted that his hopes for his son are to encourage him in whatever he wants to do in life while keeping him grounded.

“I would encourage [Flynn] to do whatever his passion is but if he wanted to become an actor, I would make him very aware of the reality of the job and the reality of the success rate, which I think is [that] less than 5 percent of actors make over 30 grand a year,” the star told Sean Maguire Daily.

“So if you like stuff and money, this is probably not the right game unless you become very successful, in which case you make a lot of money,” he added. “I would encourage him to do what inspires him but I certainly wouldn’t encourage him to get into this profession. That’s certainly for sure.”