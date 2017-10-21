Sean Lowe’s Son Adorably Head-Butts a Gourd at Pumpkin Patch: ‘He’s Headed Wherever That Giant Dome Takes Him’

Sean Lowe‘s son Samuel Thomas adorably followed his head instead of his heart when he visited the pumpkin patch recently.

On Friday, the Bachelor alum, 33, shared a video of the 15-month-old toddler hurriedly walking around to find his perfect pumpkin when he lost control and wobbled straight into a nearby gourd, causing him to accidentally bump his head.

The cute home footage was taken by his mother Sherry while he and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe were away on a trip to Los Angeles.

In the video, the star’s mother can be heard asking the toddler where he is “headed?”

“Well Sherry, he’s ‘headed’ wherever that giant dome takes him,” Sean captioned the clip of his son.

Last year, Samuel had a more laid-back encounter with a pumpkin as his parents dressed him up in a jack-o’-lantern costume.

Catherine and I are about to takeoff for LA. I told her I’d let her join Mile High Club. She looked at me with disgust. Marriage is great. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) October 20, 2017

The couple, who married in 2014, welcomed their only child in July 2016, and celebrated their son turning 1 with a birthday party theme of the minions from Despicable Me.

Though fans and followers will have to wait and see what Samuel’s Halloween costume is this year, it may be hard to beat last year’s The Addams Family-inspired group ensembles.

Samuel's costume before the costume. Our little pumpkin is ready for trick or treating! Love the amazing scent of @Dreft on his outfit. #spon #Amazinghood A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:20pm PDT

I will use this baby to get free candy. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:39pm PDT

The family of three dressed up as the cast of the iconic supernatural dark comedy with Samuel portraying patriarch Gomez Addams, complete with pencil mustache and distinct hair part.

While Sean played the part of Pugsley Addams, the oldest child of Gomez and Morticia Addams, in a black and white striped shirt and shorts. Lastly, Catherine nailed the look of Wednesday Addams with braided pigtails, black knee socks and long-sleeve black dress with DIY white collar.