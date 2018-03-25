Catherine Giudici & Sean Lowe's Son Adorably Sprints Down the Aisle During His 'Ring Bearer Duties'

Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe have a handsome little runner on their hands!

The Bachelor‘s former leading man shared a photo of 20-month-old son Samuel Thomas looking dapper in a mini tuxedo and bow tie, where he served as an adorable ring bearer at a family friend’s wedding at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday.

“Please look at my dude,” Sean, 34, captioned the shot. “He may have sprinted down the aisle during his ring bearer duties but he looked good doing it.”

After fans begged to see the footage, the reality star granted their wish. In a video, the soon-to-be big brother — Catherine is pregnant with the couple’s second child — smiles as he quickly makes his way to the altar while carrying a ring pillow.

“Y’all asked for it and here it is. My man made it down the aisle in record time,” Lowe said. “If you listen closely, he says ‘dada’ right before taking off because he saw me at the end of the aisle (You can also hear mama giggling in the background). Kids are cheap entertainment.”

RELATED: Soon-to-Be Father of Two Sean Lowe Shares the Hilarious Reality of ‘Parenting a Toddler’

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Sean and Catherine made sure to take plenty of pics before they become a family of four, with both mom and dad posing with Samuel. The Bachelor couple also got a few “parents-only” photos, including a sweet selfie and a snap with the bride and groom.

Catherine showed off her 31-week baby bump at Friday’s pre-wedding festivities in a floral print dress.

“She looking so fine I might knock her up all over again,” her husband captioned a photo of the happy duo.

RELATED: Big Brother-to-Be! Sean Lowe’s Son Samuel Adorably Cuddles Up to Catherine’s 30-Week Baby Bump

In November 2017, the soon-to-be father of two told PEOPLE he has a hunch they’ll be welcoming another son into their lives.

“I’m more tired [this time around], but I’ve never been nauseous or sick, even with Samuel,” Catherine explained. “That makes me think I’m either made for this or it’s another boy! I feel really blessed to be feeling so good.”

RELATED: Pregnant Catherine Giudici Lowe & Son Samuel Are Adorably Twinning in Denim: ‘I Call Him Mini Me’

However, they’re keeping the reveal a surprise, even from themselves.

“We’ll be so happy either way. Catherine wants five kids. And we want to adopt as well. It’s all a learning process!” Sean said.

He added, “We’re not going to find out the gender. We didn’t with Samuel and it’s really exciting to be in the hospital and find out. And neither of us are Type A planners, so we’re fine with it.”