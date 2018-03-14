Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe‘s son Samuel Thomas is getting ready to be a big brother!

The Bachelor alum, 34, shared an adorable mother-son moment on Instagram Tuesday, showing how their 20-month-old child has been communicating with his future sibling.

“I think he’s threatening the baby,” Lowe jokingly captioned the picture of Samuel adorably smushing his face onto his mother’s 30-week baby bump.

The photo was a cute contrast to the time he pointed to Catherine’s belly when he helped his parents announce their pregnancy for the reveal video shared in November.

Not only does their son stay close to the mother-to-be’s growing bump, he’s also fond of kissing his mom. “Attached at the lip,” Giudici Lowe wrote along with a photo of the pair sharing a smooch after bath time on Tuesday.

Since announcing they are expecting again, Lowe has been sharing cute photos of his son and expecting wife as he counts down to the due date.

From snapshots at the doctor’s office to candid moments at home, Lowe has been gearing up for their baby on the way, though they have yet to announce the sex of the child.

In November 2017, the soon-to-be father of two told PEOPLE he has a hunch they’ll be welcoming another son into their lives.

“We’ll be so happy either way. Catherine wants five kids. And we want to adopt as well. It’s all a learning process!” Lowe said.

Adding, “We’re not going to find out the gender. We didn’t with Samuel and it’s really exciting to be in the hospital and find out. And neither of us are Type A planners, so we’re fine with it.”