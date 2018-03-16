For Sean Lowe, every day brings a new parenting adventure.

The Bachelor alum, who is expecting his second child with wife Catherine, shared a hilarious story about his 20-month-old son Samuel Thomas on Twitter Thursday.

“In case you were wondering what parenting a toddler is like… Samuel just walked into the bathroom while I was peeing and tried to grab my stream of urine,” Sean, 34, shared.

Also on Thursday, expectant Catherine shared a new photo of the adorable big brother-to-be after Sean’s tweet. “I always wanted a twin,” she captioned the portrait of Samuel Thomas.

The Lowes announced their second pregnancy with a reveal video starring their son in November.

Since announcing they are expecting again, Sean continues to share cute moments with his son and wife as he counts down to the due date. On Wednesday, Catherine showed off her 30-week baby bump on social media.

From snapshots at the doctor’s office to candid moments at home, she has been gearing up for their baby on the way, though they have yet to announce the sex of the child.

In November 2017, the soon-to-be father of two told PEOPLE he has a hunch they’ll be welcoming another son into their lives.

“We’ll be so happy either way. Catherine wants five kids. And we want to adopt as well. It’s all a learning process!” he said.

Adding, “We’re not going to find out the gender. We didn’t with Samuel and it’s really exciting to be in the hospital and find out. And neither of us are Type A planners, so we’re fine with it.”