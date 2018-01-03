Sean Lowe Is Counting Down the 'Five Short Months' Until Arrival of His Second Child

Sean and Catherine Giudici-Lowe can’t wait to meet their baby on the way!

The Bachelor alums, who are expecting their second child, went to their doctor’s office for an ultrasound appointment, and the father-to-be couldn’t contain his excitement.

“We got to see our baby today! In just five short months, we’ll get to see who will challenge Samuel for my love,” Lowe, 34, captioned a photo of his pregnant wife getting her baby bump monitored.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Sean Lowe Is ‘Super Excited’ About Baby No. 2: ‘I Would Love’ a Little Girl That Looks Like Catherine

Sean Lowe/Instagram

In November, the couple announced their pregnancy with a sweet clip of their son Samuel Thomas pointing to Catherine’s belly.

And since then, Giudici-Lowe has been updating fans with photos of her growing bump on social media.

“Baby is the size of a mango,” she shared on Friday. “19 weeks.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

As the expectant parents prepare for baby no. 2, they celebrated Samuel’s latest milestone. “Thumb-toes up! My boy is 18 months old today,” Giudici-Lowe proudly posted on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of her little one.

On Monday, Samuel made his Bachelor debut during the season 22 premiere when his famous parents brought him along to assist with Arie Luyendyk Jr.