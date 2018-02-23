Sean Lowe Shares Throwback Photo of the 'Very First Moment' Wife Catherine Laid Eyes on Their Son

Before the arrival of his second child, Sean Lowe is reminiscing about the day he became a father for the first time.

The Bachelor alum, 34, celebrated Throwback Thursday with a photo of wife Catherine giving birth to their son, Samuel Thomas, via C-section in July 2016.

“How’s this for a throwback Thursday? The very first moment mama laid eyes on Samuel,” Lowe captioned.

In November, the couple announced their pregnancy with a sweet clip of their son pointing to Catherine’s belly and saying, “Baby.”

Since then, Giudici-Lowe has been updating fans with photos of her growing bump on social media as she gets closer and closer to her summer due date.

Sean and Catherine met on season 17 of The Bachelor, where they got engaged on the March 11, 2013, finale before tying the knot in a fairy-tale wedding that aired live on Jan. 26, 2014.

After falling in love on the ABC dating reality franchise, the couple has talked about expanding their family and so their upcoming addition isn’t exactly a surprise.

Sean and Catherine Giudici-Lowe in October 2017 Jason DeCrow/AP

In September, Sean told PEOPLE that the possibility of baby No. 2 is “not off in the distance because Catherine wants a big family — she’s convinced she wants several more kids.”

“I’m 33 going on 34, so we better get crackin’ sooner or later!” he quipped, adding, “I would say that hopefully in 2018 we have another one.”

And while they have chosen to be surprised by the sex of their baby on the way, the father-to-be is hoping for a mini Catherine.

“I’m hoping if it’s a girl that she’ll look like Catherine. I would love a little brown-haired girl,” Lowe shared with PEOPLE in November. “But we’ll be so happy either way. Catherine wants five kids. And we want to adopt as well.”