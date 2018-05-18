Did Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Welcome Their Second Child? It Sure Looks Like It!

Are Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe parents of two?

The Bachelor couple may have just welcomed their second child, according to Instagram posts and Stories shared Friday by Sean’s family, including his sister and brother-in-law Shay and Andrew Shull and mom Sherry Lowe.

Many of the posts include the spouses’ son Samuel Thomas, who celebrates his second birthday on July 2, as well as his cousins and Catherine’s mom hanging out in what looks like a hospital waiting room and putting in their guesses for boy or girl.

“Even though he is no longer the baby😢, Auntie @mixandmatchmama and Uncle Andrew have promised him lots of candy and big drum sets,” Andrew captioned an afternoon selfie with his nephew.

Leading many to speculate that the baby is a girl, one photo of Shay and Andrew on the former’s Instagram Story had the words, “One of us was right” over a pink background.

Before the birth, The Bachelor alums did not find out the sex of their baby, although Lowe recently admitted to PEOPLE that he “originally had a gut feeling it was going to be a boy.” However, after the pair had an ultrasound in early May, the expectant dad said he was thinking pink.

As for why they wanted to keep the sex of the baby a surprise, Sean previously said, “We didn’t [find out] with [Samuel] and it’s really exciting to be in the hospital and find out.”

We’re having a baby today! When the nurse at the front desk asked for our insurance card, I told her I also had a half off coupon and now I get to sit in the waiting room during the birth! — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 18, 2018

Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe with son Samuel Sean Lowe/Instagram

After revealing in November 2017 that they were expecting their second baby, Giudici Lowe had been sharing updates on her growing baby bump, with many photos including Samuel adorably posing with her.

The couple met on season 17 of The Bachelor, where they got engaged during the March 11, 2013, finale before tying the knot in a fairy-tale wedding that aired live on Jan. 26, 2014.

In September, Lowe told PEOPLE that the possibility of more babies is not a long shot.

“Catherine wants a big family — she’s convinced she wants several more kids,” he said. “I’m 33 going on 34, so we better get crackin’ sooner or later! I would say that hopefully in 2018 we have another one. Catherine wants five kids. And we want to adopt as well.”