Sean Lowe Posts Adorable Snap of Himself with Wife Catherine and Son Samuel: ‘I Love My Little Family’

Three’s company for the Lowe family!

New parents Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe are following up the holiday season by continuing to share adorable shots of themselves and 6-month-old son Samuel Thomas on social media.

On Tuesday, Lowe posted a photo of the threesome all smiles for the camera, with little Samuel decked out in a fuzzy-looking winter onesie complete with hood and beanie, sporting tiny Converse sneakers on his feet.

“I love my little family,” Lowe, 33, captioned the sweet snap.

The Bachelor alums have been sharing moments from their little guy’s first holiday season. Notable standouts? Samuel hanging out amidst snowy landscapes, sporting matching outfits with his parents and giggling at their general silliness.

“I’m in love, I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it!” Giudici Lowe, 30, captioned a December shot of herself and Samuel hanging out in a restaurant booth, quoting Will Ferrell‘s famous line in the movie Elf.

"What are your plans for the holidays?" Me… A video posted by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:21am PST

"HAPPY NEW YEAR!" – Glenn (who still lives with his parents) A photo posted by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:29am PST

I CAN'T STOP A photo posted by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:17pm PST

I'll put this one in the "probably return" pile. A photo posted by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Dec 24, 2016 at 7:11pm PST

The couple — who wed in January 2014 — recently celebrated four years together. Samuel is their first child, and in November, they gave the world a peek into his nursery.

“I’m in love with another boy, my son Samuel Thomas Lowe,” Giudici Lowe shared on social media shortly after their son’s birth.