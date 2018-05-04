Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe are more than ready to welcome their second baby.

“We’re about two weeks out now. We’re really getting excited. It’s starting to hit home that this is real,” The Bachelor alum, 34, told PEOPLE exclusively Thursday, adding that he has to “give most of the credit to Catherine.”

“She’s done a phenomenal job of getting the house ready, making sure we’ve got the baby proofing we need and all of the pacifiers and clothes and diapers,” explains Lowe. “If the baby came today, we’d be prepared.”

Now, the couple — who are already parents to 22-month-old son Samuel Thomas — are “just bracing for that next chapter.”

“We’ll have about six months of chaos when that newborn comes,” admits the former reality star. However, Lowe and Giudici Lowe, 32, are “prepared for it.”

Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe

Lowe also shares that his wife’s pregnancy has been “really smooth,” explaining, “Catherine’s gotten so lucky. She hasn’t experienced any type of morning sickness. Both pregnancies have been really smooth. We’re very thankful that we’ve had no issues.”

And when it comes to the sex of their little one, Lowe admits he “originally had a gut feeling it was going to be a boy.” However, after the pair had their last sonogram a couple of weeks ago, the expectant dad says he’s thinking pink.

“I see this face and now I’m starting to lean towards a girl. I think I’m changing my mind. I’m going to bet on girl,” he says. “I’ll be happy either way. I think Catherine thinks it’s a boy, but that’s maybe because we already have a boy. We’ll see!”

Sean Lowe with his dog Ellie

And if having two under 2 isn’t enough to keep the couple busy, Lowe says that they also have another “child” on their hands — their 11-year-old chocolate lab, Ellie.

“We treat her like she’s one of our children,” admits the soon-to-be father of two, joking, “In fact, she’s probably my favorite child.”

Last year, Lowe — who recently partnered with The Banfield Foundation, which encourages families to include their pets when disaster planning — headed to Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey efforts.

“I got to see the devastation first hand down [there], and I also saw the need for getting pets out,” he says of his partnership.

“I got a lot of phone calls and texts from friends saying, ‘Hey, we heard on the news that we’ve got dogs stranded in this part of town and is there any way you can make it over there?’ ” recalls Lowe. “It was heartbreaking for me because I could not get to parts of town that they wanted me to.”

He continues, “The pets in that situation were just kind of stranded. It’s something that a lot of people don’t think about: ‘What are we going to do with my pets in the off chance that I’m stuck in a natural disaster?’ ”

“We’re just encouraging people to prepare for worst-case scenarios so that, just like me, when your pet’s a part of the family, you want to make sure they’re taken care of,” says Lowe.

Last November, the couple revealed on social media that they are expecting their second baby. “Hey Samuel, can you say baby?” Lowe asks his son in the sweet clip before Samuel points to Giudici Lowe’s belly as she giggles and says, “Baby!”

“Baba numba two,” Giudici Lowe posted on her own Instagram account, sharing a photo of her lying on the couch with Samuel as he touches her belly.

In a separate clip Giudici Lowe shared at the time, she asks, “Samuel, what’s this?” Answers her son, “Baba!” while pointing to his mama.