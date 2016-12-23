Festive Family Flannel! Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe Don Plaid Outfits to Match Son Samuel

The Lowe household is all about coordination!

Catherine Giudici Lowe took to Instagram Thursday to share a snap of herself, husband Sean Lowe and their 5-month-old baby boy Samuel Thomas wearing matching flannel get-ups, posing in front of their gorgeous Christmas tree.

“I CAN’T STOP,” The Bachelor season 17 winner, 30, captioned the smiley shot — a reference to the fact that the family loves to dress in complementary attire on the regular.

Case in point: The proud new parents recently coordinated with their little guy in pajamas — ones covered in snowmen, because why not?

“Happy Holidays from our home to yours!” Giudici Lowe captioned the corresponding Instagram photo of herself, Samuel and Lowe, 33.

“Our little guy makes the holidays even more special for our family ❤️ Matching holiday jammies may just be our new tradition.”

Little Samuel seems to be a huge fan of Christmas. Last week, Mom and Dad took him to see Santa Claus, where the tot was again all smiles as he got his picture taken.

“On the Nicest List,” Giudici Lowe captioned one shot of her son with the man in red. “#SamuelsFirstChristmas.”