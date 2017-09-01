Sean Lowe Talks Planning for Baby No. 2 with Wife Catherine: ‘She Wants Several More Kids’

The Lowe family (and baby Bachelor Nation) may be adding a new member soon!

Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe are parents to an adorable 14-month-old son, Samuel Thomas, and are hoping to give him a sibling sometime next year.

Speaking with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Lowe said that the possibility of baby No. 2 is “not off in the distance because Catherine wants a big family — she’s convinced she wants several more kids.”

“And I’m 33 going on 34, so we better get crackin’ sooner or later!” he quipped, adding, “I would say that hopefully in 2018 we have another one.”

Audiences watched the couple meet, fall in love and get engaged on Lowe’s season 17 of The Bachelor. They married in a fairytale wedding that aired live on TV in January 2014, and in July 2016, the duo welcomed Samuel.

Last month, the Dallas residents rang in their son’s first birthday with a milestone celebration, chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about how their lives have changed through parenting.

“It’s been one long learning process for me. From changing diapers to knowing when he’s tired or when he’s hungry or when he has a wet diaper, it’s been a lot of fun. But it’s also been on-the-job training,” Lowe shared.

Giudici Lowe, 31, also opened up about the pair’s hopes to expand their family.

“Sean and I have always been open about the fact that we want more children. I think our lifestyle right now has been not as expected from before. We were like, ‘Oh, we’ll totally knock them out and we’ll be so quick and get it over with,’ just because it’s a long time of being pregnant and having a newborn,” she said.

“But we just enjoy Samuel so much right now that we haven’t nailed anything down. We didn’t really plan for him, so it’s kind of been that same thing – we’re just enjoying life together and we’ll see what happens,” added Giudici Lowe.