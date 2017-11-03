Samuel Thomas is going to be a big brother!

Catherine Giudici Lowe is pregnant with her and husband Sean Lowe‘s second child, they announced Friday on Instagram.

“Hey Samuel, can you say baby?” Sean says to his son in the sweet clip before Samuel points to Catherine’s belly as she giggles and says, “Baby!”

“Baba numba two,” Catherine posted on her own Instagram, sharing a photo of her lying on the couch with Samuel as he touches her belly.

In a separate clip Catherine shared, she asks, “Samuel, what’s this?” “Baba!” he answers, pointing to his mama.

The Bachelor alums’ little one on the way joins their 16-month-old son, whose first birthday they celebrated in June — complete with balloons and a giant teddy bear.

Sean and Catherine met on season 17 of The Bachelor, where they got engaged on the March 11, 2013, finale before tying the knot in a fairy-tale wedding that aired live on Jan. 26, 2014.

The couple’s upcoming addition isn’t a surprise. In September, Sean told PEOPLE that the possibility of baby No. 2 is “not off in the distance because Catherine wants a big family — she’s convinced she wants several more kids.”

“I’m 33 going on 34, so we better get crackin’ sooner or later!” he quipped, adding, “I would say that hopefully in 2018 we have another one.”

Catherine, 31, told PEOPLE in June that she and Sean are not shy about sharing the fact that they want more kids, but admitted that their shifted family dynamic after Samuel’s birth was a bit unexpected.

“We were like, ‘Oh, we’ll totally knock them out and we’ll be so quick and get it over with,’ just because it’s a long time of being pregnant and having a newborn,” she said.

“But we just enjoy Samuel so much right now that we haven’t nailed anything down. We didn’t really plan for him, so it’s kind of been that same thing – we’re just enjoying life together and we’ll see what happens,” added Catherine.