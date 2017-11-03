Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici Lowe are over the moon about their second child on the way — and if Catherine has her way, this pregnancy might just be one of many new baby beginnings.

The Bachelor alums spoke with PEOPLE shortly following their announcement, with Sean admitting he has a hunch they’ll be welcoming another son in their lives.

“But we’ll be so happy either way,” the second-time dad-to-be, 33, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Catherine wants five kids. And we want to adopt as well. It’s all a learning process!”

“We’re not going to find out the gender,” he adds, explaining, “We didn’t with [son Samuel Thomas, 16 months,] and it’s really exciting to be in the hospital and find out. And neither of us are Type A planners, so we’re fine with it.”

The sweet reveal came Friday, with both Sean and Catherine, 31, sharing clips to their respective Instagram accounts featuring their son pointing to his mom’s belly and saying, “Baby!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

It’s happening! A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

“I’m more tired [this time around], but I’ve never been nauseous or sick, even with Samuel,” Catherine tells PEOPLE. “That makes me think I’m either made for this or it’s another boy! I feel really blessed to be feeling so good.”

As far as Samuel’s opinion on the subject, Sean says while the couple is “super excited,” their little guy hasn’t quite wrapped his head around the concept.

“Samuel still has no idea what’s going on, but it’ll be fun because he advances so much,” says the former reality star. “He doesn’t grasp the idea yet, but we’re pointing to Catherine’s stomach and saying ‘baby.’ ”

BABA NUMBA TWO 👶🏼 A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Nov 3, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson Says She Wants 2 More Kids to Up Her Total to 5



RELATED: Sean Lowe Talks Planning for Baby No. 2 with Wife Catherine: “She Wants Several More Kids”

And though the spouses of almost four years will be equally happy with either a boy or a girl, Sean can’t help but have a few hopes for how he or she will look.

“Samuel has blond hair and blue eyes and a lighter skin tone and he looks like me, so I’m hoping if it’s a girl that she’ll look like Catherine,” he says. “I would love a little brown-haired girl.”