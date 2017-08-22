‘It’s a … ‘ Watch Scott Stapp and Wife Jaclyn Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way to Their Kids on Stage

When Scott Stapp and his wife Jaclyn announced last month that they were expecting another baby, they could hardly contain their excitement — but they told PEOPLE that they wouldn’t divulge the sex until the right time.

As it turns out, the right time was this past weekend, when the Grammy winner took the stage in Austin, Texas. (A video taken by Khris Poage is above.)

“There’s something important I want to share with you guys,” Stapp, 43, said to the cheering crowd. “Many of you may know this, but some of you may not. But my wife and Jaclyn and I are expecting a new baby.”

The Art of Anarchy and Creed rocker then brought out his family on stage, where Jaclyn stood next to their two children: son Daniel Issam, 7, and daughter Milán Hayat, 10.

“Now we want to share something very special to our family with you guys tonight,” Stapp said. “We’re gonna find out the gender of the baby right now.”

Before the reveal, Stapp asked his and Jaclyn’s two kids whether they wanted a brother or a sister. Both answered that they wanted a boy.

After a countdown, Stapp made the announcement: “It’s a boy,” he said.

After the big reveal — and hugs all around — Stapp sang With Arms Wide Open, a Creed song he wrote when he found out that he was going to be a dad for the first time. (His oldest son, Jagger, is now 19.)

“I can’t tell you how happy everyone is about this,” Stapp tells PEOPLE about the pregnancy. “This is a wonderful gift. I feel very, very blessed.”

“We’ve been on cloud nine since we found out we were having a baby,” adds Jaclyn. “We’re just so excited, and we really can’t wait to meet him!”