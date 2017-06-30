Another Baby on the Way for Scott Stapp and Wife Jaclyn: ‘This Is a Huge Surprise’

Scott Stapp and his wife Jaclyn are going to be parents — again!

“This is such a gift,” the 43-year-old Grammy winner tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We truly couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

The couple tells PEOPLE that they were shocked at the news. “This is a huge surprise, and a blessing, and a miracle,” Jaclyn, 36, says. “We thought we were done with diapers and pacifiers. This surprise fell into our lap, and we are just on cloud nine!”

Adds Scott: “It’s amazing. We just bought a new home and moved in. We were getting settled, and then we found out about the baby. The kids were jumping up and down. It’s so cute to see them. Every day, our 7-year-old runs up to Jaclyn and puts his head on her belly and talks to the baby!”

While the Stapps know the sex — and the name — of the baby, they’re keeping that information secret until they tell their families in a baby reveal. (To prepare, they commissioned a pregnancy photo shoot, which they shared with PEOPLE.)

“It’s been fun telling people about this,” says Jaclyn. “We are just so thrilled.”

The baby will come at a busy time for the family. Stapp will be touring with his band, Art of Anarchy, as well as writing new music. Jaclyn, a former Miss New York USA, still does some modeling, as well as running a children’s charity, the CHARM Foundation.

“We’re ready,” says Scott. “I’ll be home a lot, writing music. So I can spend time with the baby every day. I’m really proud of the fact that I’m a hands-on dad. Changing diapers, getting up at night, giving the baby a bath, all of that. I love that role of being a dad.”

“And we’ll have some help, too,” adds Jaclyn, who mentions that her mother, a nurse, will be living with them, and her sister lives nearby. “We’ll have to balance everything, but I’m not that worried about it. We’re ready to do this!”

The baby, due around Thanksgiving, will be Stapp’s fourth. Daughter Milán is 10; son Daniel is 7. He also has an 18-year-old son, Jagger, from a previous marriage. The family recently moved to Franklin, Tennessee, in a house that is (thankfully) large enough to fit the whole family.

Stapp hit a rough patch in 2014, but he tells PEOPLE that he’s now happy, healthy, and looking forward to being a dad again. He’s writing new music, spending time with family, and prepping for late night feedings, diaper changes, and lullabies.

“I can’t tell you how happy everyone is about this,” he says. “This is a wonderful gift. I feel very, very blessed.”