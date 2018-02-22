Nursery
"I knew I wanted a regal, royal-prince-themed nursery with a whimsical touch," Jaclyn Stapp wrote in a new blog of the room she envisioned for Anthony Issa, her 3-month-old son with husband Scott Stapp.
Sharing photos of the space exclusively with PEOPLE, she explains of enlisting son Daniel Issam, 7½, and daughter Milán Hayat, 11, to help, "We agreed Anthony, too, deserved an age-appropriate room and a theme."
"I was so grateful to have the assistance of interior designer Gail Reiter Sedigh on the finishing touches," writes Jaclyn, 37.
"We selected her beautiful London crib with custom fabrics draping over [and] an elegant gold crown above the crib."
"As a faith-filled family, we chose the lion artwork," says Jaclyn. "My 7-year-old Daniel loves the Bible story of Daniel and the lion."
"I commissioned one of my favorite muralists, Kristine Lucco, to create the art for us," she adds.
Although the decisions for the nursery's design were "a family affair," Creed frontman Scott, 44, had the final say on one unique detail.
"Dad insisted the bathroom should have a prince crown with his throne," Jaclyn writes.
"The arrival of our baby was really special all the way from the day of conception," writes Jaclyn, who welcomed baby Anthony on Nov. 16.
"He was the mother of all surprises (no pun intended) and even though I was starting all over again, we are in such awe of this little man."
"With all of our ideas combined, we wound up with a calamity of mixed themes of Disney, with The Jungle Book, the Bellagio ceiling, and a little Pirates of Penzance — guys, I don't think so!" she jokes.
"I know we want to stimulate his little mind, but we really need to keep it simple so as not to traumatize little guy."
"My favorite part of Anthony's closet are his organized clothes by seasons and colors, just like Mom's closet!" admits Jaclyn.
"Milán loves Beauty and the Beast and picked out the gold decorative trimmed mirror and chest and stunning baby blue bassinet," she explains of her oldest child.
While Lucco designed the nursery's "stunning 3D walls and heavenly ceilings that anyone would get lost in," the ideas came from the family.
"Scott and I finished off the room with a custom Swarovski pirate-ship chandelier," Jaclyn says. "Grandma added cloud ideas to the ceiling."
"The nursery is complete, but for the first few months, he has slept in his co-sleeper next to my bed in our room," Jaclyn writes. "I am going to take my time and enjoy every waking minute before he realizes he wants his own space!"
