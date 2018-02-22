A LITTLE PRINCE

"I knew I wanted a regal, royal-prince-themed nursery with a whimsical touch," Jaclyn Stapp wrote in a new blog of the room she envisioned for Anthony Issa, her 3-month-old son with husband Scott Stapp.

Sharing photos of the space exclusively with PEOPLE, she explains of enlisting son Daniel Issam, 7½, and daughter Milán Hayat, 11, to help, "We agreed Anthony, too, deserved an age-appropriate room and a theme."