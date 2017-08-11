Pretty eyes, baby cries, can’t lose.

Scott Porter and his wife Kelsey Mayfield Porter welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Thursday, Aug. 10, the new dad announced on Instagram.

“Sweet dreams, world,” Porter captioned a photo of his newborn sound asleep on his chest.

The Friday Night Lights alum and Kelsey – whom Porter wed in April 2013 – are also parents to son McCoy Lee, 2. They announced their second pregnancy on Instagram in April, teasing their “growing family.”

In July, Porter revealed that their new addition would be a little girl through a sweet photo on social media that featured a University of Texas at Austin mini cheerleader’s uniform hung alongside a similar University of Nebraska – Lincoln dress.

Sweet Dreams, world. A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

Go time… A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Baby girl is gonna have a tough time deciding who to cheer for, but we'll love her no matter what school she chooses…right, @kiwiporter? pic.twitter.com/ydwjfBDVLU — Scott Porter (@ScottPorter) July 13, 2017

Spent our last day as a family of three at an amazing park with a picnic and a waterfall and with a love that will never change for our little boy. #BigBoyMcCoy A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

The couple previously opened up to PEOPLE after McCoy’s birth, revealing that Kelsey had been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease – a neurological condition in which the cells in the brain break down over time – before getting pregnant.

“As soon as we found out Kelsey had Huntington’s, she said, ‘I want to have a kid right away,’ ” Porter told PEOPLE at the time. ” ‘I want to have as much time with our kids as I possibly can before Huntington’s starts to take effect.’ ”

He added, “She was so brave, and she figured out how we could have a child without passing Huntington’s down.”

Baby girl's nursery #cantwait #almosthere A post shared by Kelsey Porter (@kiwiporter) on Jul 19, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Oh hello baby bump 👶🏼❤️ A post shared by Kelsey Porter (@kiwiporter) on Apr 20, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Kelsey, whose mother also has Huntington’s, discovered that they could undergo extensive fertility treatments to prevent passing the disease on to their future children.

“Because I have Huntington’s, any child we have has 50/50 chance of having it, so to eliminate that, we did in vitro fertilization,” Kelsey explained at the time.

“But we did preimplantation genetic diagnosis, which they test the embryo. They tested all our embryos for Huntington’s and [McCoy] was the first little baby who made it all the way.”