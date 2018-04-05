Royalty to the Rescue! Hear Scott Foley Voice Prince Charming on Disney Junior's Goldie & Bear

It would be an understatement to say Scott Foley is the perfect fit for Prince Charming.

The Scandal star dons royal robes once again to reprise his role as the iconic kingdom key-holder in Disney Junior’s Goldie & Bear, voicing the prince for the second time in an upcoming episode of the animated series.

“Horsin’ Around” sees Prince Charming and his castle cavalcade work through issues with their horses (with help from the titular characters, of course), who are behaving strangely.

“I have three children. Goldie & Bear is the one thing where they can really appreciate, like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my dad!’ They’re so excited about it,” Foley, 45, says of sons Konrad, 3, and Keller, 6 this month, plus daughter Malina, 8, in a behind-the-scenes featurette shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Scott Foley guest stars on Disney Junior’s Goldie & Bear Disney Junior/Aaron Poole

“One of the great things about Goldie & Bear is that it shows problem solving but also building friendships,” says Foley. “The characters have morals. There’s a lot of interesting things that they hit upon, whether it is the friendship between Goldie and Bear, or the other casted characters.”

“It’s important to see that no matter where you are, whether you’re the prince or Humpty Dumpty or Bear, you guys can all get along,” adds the Felicity alum.

Scott Foley guest stars on Disney Junior’s Goldie & Bear Disney Junior

Scott Foley guest stars on Disney Junior’s Goldie & Bear Disney Junior/Aaron Poole

“The act of telling stories in this way — fairy tales and lore — teaches life lessons, things about friendship and family and community,” says Foley. “It’s another connection that you can make with your children, and I’m really happy that it’s out there.”

Goldie and Bear‘s episode “Horsin’ Around” premieres Monday at 11:30 a.m. EST on Disney Channel.