Beach Bonding! Scott Disick Shares New Oceanside Snap with Son Mason

Winter weather isn’t putting a damper on Scott Disick and Mason Dash‘s love for the beach.

In a snap posted to Disick’s Instagram account on Sunday, the father-son duo looked warm in hoodies and long pants while sitting on a deck overlooking the sand and nearby ocean tide.

“O no we are not a bunch of beach boys,” wrote Disick, 34, who has his arm around his 8-year-old son‘s shoulders as they looked to the side for the photo.

Mason — the oldest of Disick and ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children — recently celebrated his birthday, which falls on the same day as little brother Reign Aston‘s. (Reign turned 3 on Dec. 14.)

To celebrate the boys’ birthdays, Kourtney, 38, shared a photograph of herself and her sons during the KarJenner Christmas card reveal, captioning it, “DAY 14 : my birthday boys.”

And lucky Mason got quite the birthday surprise: a balloon Ferrari from aunt Khloé Kardashian, as well as a family trip to Disneyland in honor of both himself and Reign.

Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie. The pair have been together since September, and have since been photographed out and about on dinner dates, a romantic snow-capped New Year’s vacation and more.

“She’s been great for him,” a source told PEOPLE in November of Richie, 19. “She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met.”

Added the source, “His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy.”