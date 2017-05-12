WATCH: Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Mason and Penelope Had a Lot to Say During Pizza Party With Their Dad

Ain’t no party like a pizza party, right Mason and Penelope Disick?

Scott Disick shared a fun clip on Thursday from the family’s dinner time. But we have one question: did the pizza follow mom Kourtney Kardashian‘s gluten-and dairy-free diet?

“What do we have here, guys? A little pizza party?” the adoring father of three, 33, enthusiastically asked. “Hello strangers!” Penelope, 4, responded before adorably gnawing on a piece of crust in front of the camera. As for big brother Mason, he wasn’t so into the party.

“We’re not having a pizza party! Pizza party is stupid!” the 7-year-old exclaimed.

Missing from the Disick pizza party footage was youngest sibling Reign, 2.

Though it is unknown if Scott’s clip was from Thursday, his kids did make food-centric memories with their mom that same day.

Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian West visited the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles with their daughters, Penelope and North West.

A source recently told PEOPLE Disick has been “partying way too much again” after a period of adjusting to ex Kourtney’s budding relationship with model Younes Bendjima.

Kardashian and Disick ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015. They’ve gone through ups and downs in their relationship ever since, though up until recently appeared to have been in a good place, spending plenty of time together as a family co-parenting their three kids.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!