Scott Disick has three kids of his own — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5 , and Reign Disick, 2 — but he doesn’t think he needs to give pregnant Khloé Kardashian any advice about raising a child.

“Well, if she ever asks I’m sure I would try,” Disick, 34, told E! News at the opening of the Sugar Factory in Bellevue, Washington. “But I feel like all of us are so close that all of our children are kind of brought up in the same vicinity, or one block over, that everybody’s kind of there for each other.”

“I don’t really need to give advice per se because, we are right there. It’s not like long-distance, ‘Hey, maybe you should try this?’ ” he added. “Everybody’s so hands-on that I feel like it will happen within time. So no real advice in that sense.”

Although Kardashian — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — has kept quiet about her pregnancy, even shooting down fans who speculated that she was showing signs of a baby bump in a recently released photo shoot.

In a recent post on her Instagram account of Kardashian modeling a “leather-like” tight denim mini skirt and matching peplum top from her Good American brand, fans quickly began to comment that they could see a baby bump. But even though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star quickly shut the speculation down, she did leave social media users with a bit of hope.

“This is a peplum shirt. It [flares] out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed,” she commented on the post. “In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin … ”

PEOPLE learned in September that Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since September 2016

The pregnancy news came just four days after PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child, a daughter.

Earlier this week, Kardashian and Jenner were “full-blown twinning” in a Snapchat clip while filming a video for Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel.