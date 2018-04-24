Scarlett Johansson's Daughter Rose Thinks 'Mommy's a Superhero' for a Living

Scarlett Johansson may play Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel universe, but according to her daughter, she’s always a superhero.

The award-winning actress dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday to promote her new film Avengers: Infinity War, and told the host that her time and effort participating in the franchise has led her 3½-year-old Rose Dorothy to believe her mom is actually Black Widow full time.

“If you ask her what I do for a living, she says, ‘Mommy’s a superhero,’ ” Johansson, 33, told Ellen DeGeneres. “We had taken a break in shooting Infinity War because it was an extremely long shoot. I was going into the office — I was not doing anything film related, I was like, ‘See you later, honey, Mommy has to go to work.’ ”

“And she was like, ‘Who are you fighting?’ ” mimics the star with a laugh. “I don’t know if that’s a good thing, but yeah, she thinks I fight people for a living. If anybody has a regular uniform that they normally wear to work, mine’s a pleather unitard.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Johansson “absolutely love(s) being a mom” (the star — who’s currently dating Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost — shares Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac), admitting parenthood “gets better every day” and that her daughter is her “little buddy” and “very sweet.”

She’s also “painfully girly,” jokes her mom, explaining that Rose loves anything and everything princess related — including fancy dresses.

“She wants to wear the princess dress to bed, she wants to wear it to school and it’s filthy,” Johansson laments. “And New York is not the best place to have fabric dragging around behind you. But she’s a princess-obsessed little girl.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson Pregnant With First Child



“It must be weird if she’s that princess-y and wants to wear chiffon and princess dresses, and then her mom is in superhero attire,” says DeGeneres, 60.

“I know, it’s a bad look,” Johansson jokes. “I need to maybe add a tutu to my outfit or something like that.”

“Sure. That’s not what I mean, but okay,” the host teases.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres nationwide Friday.