Scandal's Katie Lowes Shows Off Baby Bump on Set

There’s a new gladiator on set!

Katie Lowes, who stars as Quinn in the ABC hit series Scandal, revealed her baby bump on set on Monday while dressed in a maroon leather jacket and navy blue scoop top on Instagram.

“Something feels different about Quinn this season #Scandal #FirstDayBack #Season7,” she wrote in the caption.

The real-life pregnancy will be worked into the final season of Scandal, according to Entertainment Weekly. In May, the star announced on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that she and husband Adam Shapiro were expecting their first child.

“It’s a boy!” the 35-year-old told Kimmel. “We have zero names,” she added, joking that Shapiro would like to name their son after NBA superstar LeBron James.

As for which of her Scandal cast members found out first, it was the show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes.

“I told her five minutes from being pregnant, she already knew, she’s a genius,” Lowes revealed about her boss, adding that Rhimes figured out the baby news after watching clips in the editing room.

“She knows the minute I got pregnant,” the actress said, adding that by her appearance, Rhimes could’ve guessed it was either a “really good weekend eating pizza and beer or I was pregnant.”

Costar Guillermo Díaz also found out after telling Lowes, “Your boobs look super big.”