Today anchor Savannah Guthrie ended her first week back from maternity leave on Friday with a sweet visit from her 3-month-old son, Charles “Charley” Max!

The tiny tot made his in-studio debut on the hit NBC morning show, popping by with dad Michael Feldman and 2½-year-old sister, Vale.

“It’s so exciting — I just had to show them off,” Guthrie said to co-hosts Matt Lauer, Carson Daly and Al Roker. “I’m so happy and we have the best time. I ended maternity leave this week and I thought, ‘Well, this is what I’ve been doing! I’ve been hanging out with these wonderfully people.’ ”

Charley was all smiles in his dad’s arms — though Vale was a little more finicky.

“He’s very smiley,” Guthrie, 45, said. “Normally Vale is too, but it’s the microphone.”

Vale got comfortable real fast though. By the end of the show’s 8 o’clock hour, she was sucking a lollipop back in the show’s control room.

“There she is, bossing everyone around like toddlers are known to do,” joked Guthrie.

The family reunion was a surprise to Today viewers, who were given clues all morning to “Guess the Guest.” As Daly explained, “He is losing his hair, he has a hard time focusing and he is known to hit the bottle.”

“See how he is losing his hair just a little bit?” Guthrie said when Charley came out. “His baby hair?”

And while there, Feldman couldn’t help but tease Lauer about Tuesday’s on-air mixup, in which his wife accidentally referred to her husband “Matt.”

“I told Vale right before we went on that when she sees Uncle Matt, she should say ‘Daddy!’ ” Feldman joked.

Guthrie gave birth to Charley on Dec. 8. During her maternity leave, she made multiple appearances on the show — including to surprise Lauer, 59, for his 20th anniversary celebration.

On Friday, she also expressed gratitude to her Today team for all their support during her pregnancy and maternity leave. “Once again, thanks so much for everything,” Guthrie said.