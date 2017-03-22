Why Today's Savannah Guthrie was 'Superstitious' About Being Pregnant in Her Mid-40s: 'I Didn't Want to Jinx It'

When Savannah Guthrie found out she was pregnant with son Charles “Charley” Max, the Today host was overjoyed. But despite the happy news, Guthrie says she was still “superstitious” about having baby No. 2.

“I’m 45 years old, and I’m so, so lucky,” the mother of two says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “I was just hoping that everything would turn out okay.”

Guthrie and her husband of two years, communications consultant Michael Feldman, welcomed their first child — 2½-year-old daughter Vale — in August 2014.

But once the couple found out they were expecting a baby boy, Guthrie says she held back on shopping “because I didn’t want to jinx it.”

Plus, she’s very economical when it comes to buying for baby. “I was like, ‘Do you think lavender is really a girl’s color?’ ” Guthrie recalls with a laugh. “I’m frugal. There have been a few little items that Charley has worn that Vale wore too.”

But while Vale is fine sharing her old clothes with her little brother, she sometimes vies for her mom’s attention — in a totally understandable way.

“There hasn’t been any of those horror stories that I’ve heard about! But she definitely is a little more clingy to Mommy,” Guthrie explains. “It is true that pretty much every time she sees me holding Charley, she comes right over, drops whatever she’s doing and says, ‘Mommy, pick me up!’ ”

“So, there’s definitely a little competition there, but she really loves Charley,” the proud mom says. “She’s into him.”

Since giving birth to her “super chill little dude” on Dec. 8, Guthrie is back to work full time — and she’s already got her routine down to a science.

“I really do have the best working-mom job,” she says. From 7 to 9 a.m., she’s on air alongside Matt Lauer. Then “On a good day, I’m home by lunchtime, and I get to hang out with the kids all afternoon, and we go to bed at the same time!” she says.

Guthrie explains, “Every time the car pulls in and I realize I’m walking in and I get to host the Today show, honestly every day I think about it, I think about how lucky I am and it’s just been great.”

And luckily for her beautiful family, the television star’s gratitude is big enough to encompass all areas of her life.

“I can’t get over how profoundly lucky I am that I get to have these two little ones,” she adds. “I’m very thankful.”

For more on Savannah Guthrie, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.