Future BFFs! Watch Savannah Guthrie’s Son Charley’s Sweet Message for Hoda Kotb’s Newborn Daughter Haley Joy

There’s an adorable new member of the Today family – and her fellow youngsters are welcoming her with open arms.

On Tuesday, Hoda Kotb revealed the exciting news that she’s welcomed daughter Haley Joy through adoption.

In response, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie shared a sweet video of her own new addition – son Charley – greeting little Haley.

“Good morning! What do you have to say to your friend Haley?” Guthrie can be heard saying in the video as Charley gurgled and cooed. “What? Really, you love her already? You do? Wow, she’s a lucky little girl, huh?”

Guthrie, 45, captioned the video, “Charley is so excited for his new friend, Haley Kotb. Congrats @hodakotb!!!!!”

Charley is so excited for his new friend, Haley Kotb. Congrats @hodakotb!!!!! A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Hoda Kotb Reveals She’s Adopted Daughter Haley Joy: ‘She Is the Love of My Life’

Haley was born on Valentine’s Day, Kotb revealed during Today‘s fourth hour, calling the baby “the love of my life.”

Guthrie’s son was born in December of last year. She and her husband Michael Feldman also share a daughter, 2-year-old Vale.