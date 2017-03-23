Savannah Guthrie Plans to Take After Her Own ‘No-Nonsense’ Mother in Parenting: ‘I’m Gonna Be an ’80s Mom’

It’s a new dynamic at home for Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman, who recently welcomed son Charles “Charley” Max into their lives.

And while their daughter Vale, 2½, loves her little brother more than anything, she is acting out in some ways — understandable for a toddler who has to share the attention with a new sibling.

“Vale goes to preschool and she’s learning about all the planets. And she’s also 2, which means she’s just having tantrums for no reason at all,” the Today show host tells PEOPLE.

“The other day, in the middle of the street — I was walking down with the stroller — and she said, ‘I want to go to Jupiter!’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Today’s Savannah Guthrie Was Very Superstitious About Her Pregnancy: “I Didn’t Want to Jinx It”

Continues Guthrie, 45, “I was like, ‘We can’t go to Jupiter because Jupiter is a planet that’s far away and we can’t get there,’ and she was like, ‘I wanna go to Jupiter now!’ So that was a little embarrassing.”

Something else embarrassing that the new mom of two experienced is one many mothers can relate to, especially in those first few months postpartum.

“I’ve had a few mishaps with the breastfeeding, where I’m waving to someone on the street, ‘Hey!’ ” Guthrie recalls of being unaware her breast milk had leaked through her clothes. “And then I get home and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t anyone tell me?!’ ”

FROM COINAGE: Best Home Improvement Tips for Every Budget

Guthrie shares that the biggest thing her own parents taught her — by action more so than verbally — was humility.

“I think they were just really honest, good, hardworking, authentic, real people, my mom especially,” she explains. “She’s such a woman of integrity, and I think she’s just a noble creature.”

Guthrie respects her own mother so much, in fact, that she plans to model her own parenting techniques after her.

“I try to copy pretty much everything my mom did, even though at the time, I probably didn’t appreciate it,” she admits. “Now I just love how no-nonsense she was. I’m like, ‘I’m gonna be an ’80s mom, like no-nonsense Nancy Guthrie.’ That’s how I’m gonna roll, too. She was right. She didn’t put up with anything.”