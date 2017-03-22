How Today's Savannah Guthrie Copes with a Toddler, a Newborn and 3 a.m. Wake Up Calls!

Savannah Guthrie has a lot going on between 2-year-old daughter Vale, 3-month-old baby Charley and returning to the Today show after maternity leave, but the TV host says it’s all about sticking to a schedule.

“I was a little weepy,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively of heading back to NBC on March 3.

“But I really do have the best working mom job. On a good day, I’m home by lunchtime, and I get to hang out with the kids all afternoon, and we go to bed at the same time!” she says.

Since her alarm goes off at 3:00 a.m., that bedtime comes very early for the whole family, including her husband of two years, communications consultant Michael Feldman.

“We’re not partying on the streets of New York late at night,” says Guthrie. “We eat early, we go to bed early, even Dad. He doesn’t have to, but he’s just kind of gotten into it.”

As for making it all work?

“I’m always joking that this is the only job where you can go away on maternity leave and not get much sleep but still feel more rested,” she says.

“The 3 a.m. alarm is real. The struggle is real. But the adrenaline and the excitement keep you going at that hour — that and some coffee.”

