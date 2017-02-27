Sibling Bonds and Sweet Baby Snuggles! Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartwarming Home Videos from Her Maternity Leave

Savannah Guthrie is back from maternity leave — and the Today show host comes bearing gifts in the form of touching home videos from her time with her new family of four.

“This big, bouncing boy came to us two weeks before Christmas, and immediately took up residence in our hearts,” Guthrie, 45, says in a voiceover during a video montage of herself, husband Mike Feldman, 2½-year-old daughter Vale and the newest member of the Feldman family: baby Charles “Charley” Max, 11 weeks.

“One thing I quickly learned about having a second child is having a second is just as much about the first,” she adds, as the video cuts to cute moments of Vale enjoying her new position as a big sister — including learning his name.

WATCH: Wondering how things went during @savannahguthrie’s maternity leave? Take a look at some of the most adorable moments! pic.twitter.com/uDMSNrUci8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 27, 2017

“Watching Vale meet her baby brother for the first time was one of the most magical moments of our lives,” Guthrie admits as the video gives viewers a glimpse into the moment her daughter met Charley for the first time and got a lollipop out of the deal.

Other standouts include Vale and Charley holding hands, and Guthrie’s major props to her husband.

“Mike is double the dad now, stepping in whenever and however duty calls,” she says, accompanying a clip of Feldman painting their little girl’s fingernails.

Missing my babies already. But excited to see everybody this morning on @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/hBZTs29u1M — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 27, 2017

“We are having a lot of fun as a family of four,” Guthrie continues in the video, showing Vale with her grandmother. “From our first family trip to Arizona to visit my mom to taking on the double stroller.”

“And of course, matching family fashions,” she adds, sharing a photo of the foursome in coordinating red striped Christmas pajamas. “Every day brings new moments of joy and infinite gratitude.”