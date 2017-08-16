Savannah Guthrie Wants Her Kids to Know They’re ‘Unique and Loved’ – But Also ‘Just One Person in the Universe’

Just like Mommy, Savannah Guthrie‘s daughter Vale has the gift of gab.

“My little girl makes me laugh all the time because she speaks like a little adult,” Guthrie tells PEOPLE of her 3-year-old in a new Celeb Moms Get Real segment.

The Today show co-host – who also shares son Charles “Charley” Max, 8 months, with husband Michael Feldman – adds of Vale, “I came home the other day and I was in my workout gear and she said, ‘Hi, Mommy, how was your workout?’ ”

“I said, ‘Great, do you want to go to the park?’ ” recalls Guthrie, 45. “And she said, ‘Yes, I need some fresh air.’ So she amazes me every single day.”

Having two young kids at home can lead to disarray, but Guthrie knows how to handle it. “I want to say wine, but I’m just kidding,” she says.

“I deal with the chaos of parenting by trying to remember what’s important and enjoying every moment of this,” she admits.

She also wants to ensure that both Vale and Charley are raised to “have confidence” and “know their place in the world.”

“That they know that they are unique and loved and treasured, but they also know that they are just one person in the universe,” explains Guthrie. “I think having both of those concepts in their hearts will really help them.”