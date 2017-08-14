‘Birthday Besties!’ See Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager’s Daughters Vale and Poppy Celebrate Together

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie‘s daughters are already champion sharers.

The little girls — Poppy Louise, 2, and Vale, 3 — celebrated their birthdays on the same day: Sunday, Aug. 13, with their moms posting photos of the festivities to their respective Instagram accounts on Monday.

“Birthday besties party together!!” Guthrie captioned her photo of daughter Vale and Bush Hager’s little girl Poppy sitting in front of a plate of mini cupcakes. “Happy Birthday – Poppy and Vale!! #birthdaytwins @jennabhager”

“Birthday Buddies @savannahguthrie! 🎈💥✨✨🌟⭐️,” Bush Hager wrote to accompany a similar image, in which Poppy looked ready to blow out the candles.

The Today show personalities posted individual tributes to their daughters too. Next to a snap of Poppy in a red pointed birthday hat, Bush Hager wrote, “Happiest 2nd to our fearless Poppy! Two years of love with you in the world.”

Guthrie’s message to her little girl, who’s decked out in rain boots and a shirt reading “IT’S MY BIRTHDAY,” on the image the proud mama shared?

“Three years of joy, love, smiles, laughs, happy tears — thanking God for the gift of a lifetime, Vale,” she captioned the smiley shot.

Both Guthrie, 45, and Bush Hager, 35, are parents of two — the latter is also mom to daughter Margaret “Mila” Laura, 4, while Guthrie’s younger child is 8-month-old Charles “Charley” Max.

“I have terrible mom guilt,” Guthrie admitted to PEOPLE in May. “It is so real. I’m hardly ever away from my kids. I mean, hardly ever. I feel sick inside when I’m not with them — I really do feel almost physically ill.”

Bush Hager could relate, recalling a time when her flight was delayed and she missed her daughter’s art show. “Mila said, ‘But Mommy, you weren’t there.’ … Mila went by herself without a parent, and that was the worst, really the worst I’ve ever felt — when she went, ‘Where were you?’ “