The Today show moms may be in Pyeongchang, South Korea, covering the 2018 Winter Olympics, but they’re still feeling the love from back home.

In honor of Wednesday’s Valentine’s Day holiday, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer received sweet video messages from their significant others and their children.

“Vale? Do you miss Mommy?” Guthrie’s husband Michael Feldman asks the couple’s 3½-year-old daughter while holding her and brother Charles “Charley” Max, 14 months, on his lap.

“Yeah!” she exclaims.

“Since you’ve been gone, the nights have been a little longer, the days have been a little longer, and there’s definitely something missing around here,” Feldman tells his wife.

Guthrie’s adorable family then surprises her with a song they wrote for her, featuring “original lyrics” by Vale — who pounds away on her toddler-sized piano while brother Charley takes a drum and Feldman plays acoustic guitar.

“Mommy loves us, Mommy loves us!” Vale sings.

“Charley, drum solo!” Feldman tells his son while Guthrie, 46, is unable to conceal her huge, adoring smile in a live video inset.

Kotb’s daughter Haley Joy — who turns 1 year old on Valentine’s Day! — has an artistic message of her own for her mama, 53.

“Today, we are going to do some finger painting,” Kotb’s boyfriend Joel Schiffman tells the camera, to which Haley replies by clapping. “See? You’re excited about that. We’re gonna make a picture for Mommy for Valentine’s Day.”

The adorable baby girl then gets to work spreading blue, yellow, green and purple paint around to create a “masterpiece for Mama,” whose finished product Schiffman proudly shows off.

“I think she said, ‘We love you, we can’t wait for you to come home and happy Valentine’s Day,’ ” he says after a smattering of cute babbling from Haley.

Little Calvin Bradley‘s creative quest for mom Dreyer, 36, involves some time in the kitchen — complete with an adorable pint-sized chef’s hat.

“We are gonna bake you the most luxurious, massive, decadent cake ever,” husband Brian Fichera says in a clip of himself and the 13-month-old whipping up the dessert.

“The shell adds texture … about half a bag of flour,” he continues while Calvin helps his dad mix the batter and taste-tests the icing.

“I think it will hold for two weeks,” Fichera jokes, later prompting his son to blow his mom a kiss.