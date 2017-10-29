Fly, Eagles, Fly! Savannah Guthrie Shares a Look at Football Sundays with Her Adorable Family

Savannah Guthrie may be a New Yorker now, but she’s cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles — and raising her kids to be fans of the team, too.

The Today host shared an Instagram photo on Sunday featuring her personal cheer squad, which included her husband Michael Feldman, son Charles “Charley” Max, 10 months, and daughter Vale, 3.

Sporting custom jerseys with their names written on the back, the family of four raised their arms as they watched the game on TV.

“#EaglesNation,” Guthrie captioned the snap.

Guthrie recently appeared with her children on the cover of Parents magazine’s November issue, where the author of Princesses Wear Pants talked about the importance of supporting their creativity.

The message behind her new book “is that you can be a princess and a doer and a girl of substance,” the mother of two told Parents.

Aside from reading from their little girl’s favorite books, Guthrie and Feldman have begun telling Vale simple stories about things they did recently, like going to the park or dentist.

“I’m trying to bore her to sleep!” she joked, adding that Vale — who “reads” to little brother Charley now — is extremely adept at recalling details from the true stories and doesn’t hesitate to correct her mom if Guthrie tells it in a different way.