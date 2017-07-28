Watch Savannah Guthrie's 2-Year-Old Daughter Vale Take Over Today: 'Now It's My Turn to Talk'

Like mother, like daughter.

Savannah Guthrie‘s 2-year-old daughter Vale has spent many of her Fridays this summer dancing alongside her mom at Today‘s Citi Concert Series, occasionally stealing the spotlight from some of music biggest stars — like Miley Cyrus, who in May deemed the tiny tot her new “background singer.”

So it’s no surprise that Vale would eventually come for her mother’s co-anchor spot. And Friday appeared to present the perfect moment to strike.

As Sheinelle Jones teased the news items to come, Vale interrupted — saying, “Now it’s my turn to talk!”

A natural in front of the camera, Vale commented that a snake from an earlier segment “looked like a big worm.”

She was also skilled at throwing things back to Jones, expressing interesting in what was coming up on Saturday’s show.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it?” Guthrie, 45, joked.

Earlier in the show, Vale danced with Guthrie while Fitz & The Tantrums performed on the Today show plaza. (Guthrie’s 6-month old son Charley skipped Friday’s concert).

Today viewers have gotten a chance to see Vale grow up throughout the years — Guthrie often bringing her on the show and discusses their cute moments together.

In June, the journalist and lawyer even shared an emotional letter she had written to Vale. “I hope as you grow up, I can teach you to love and embrace the miraculous physical vessel that is carrying your magnificent heart and soul,” she wrote.

“Be kind to your body. Treat it well and respect it,” she continued. “This is the only one you’ll be getting.”

Guthrie previously told PEOPLE about the struggle she faces when it comes to balancing work and motherhood.

“I have terrible mom guilt,” she admitted during a pre-Mother’s Day chat with fellow Today moms Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer and Jones.

“It is so real. I’m hardly ever away from my kids. I mean, hardly ever. I feel sick inside when I’m not with them — I really do feel almost physically ill.”

“I miss them, I feel I’m letting them down,” Guthrie added. “Even if I’m with them all day, all weekend long, and I want to go take a bath or something — I feel bad if they’re in the other side of the apartment.”

She continued: “I’m telling you, I have it bad. Mom guilt is real.”