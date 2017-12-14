Savannah Guthrie's Daughter Vale Meets Her 'Idol,' Peppa Pig — See the Adorable Video

The Today show set was filled with squeals of delight on Wednesday — in more ways than one.

Studio 1A got quite the treat with a visit from one of the most famous characters among the toddler crowd: Peppa Pig. And the one lucky individual who got a hug from Peppa? Savannah Guthrie‘s 3-year-old daughter Vale, who couldn’t contain her excitement upon meeting her “idol,” as described by her mom on social media.

In a video posted to Today‘s website, the little girl adorably held her hand up to her mouth upon first seeing the familiar Nick Jr. face, eventually letting go of Guthrie’s hand, jumping up and down and giving Peppa a big squeeze.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

.@SavannahGuthrie's daughter Vale met her idol — Peppa Pig! See the sweet photos https://t.co/bu1sU9nZUj pic.twitter.com/6eTdwdBEb0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 14, 2017

When you meet your idol #PeppaPig A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:17am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie Shares Her Greatest Wish for Her Children



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Guthrie, 45, told PEOPLE in October that her daughter picked up quite the interesting verbal habit from her time watching Peppa Pig.

“For [son Charles “Charley” Max, 1], we coordinate time of departure around his nap, and Vale watches Peppa Pig on repeat,” explained Guthrie of her road-trip strategy. “Of course she speaks with an English accent now.”

Another way the star is contributing to her daughter’s linguistic education? Music. “Current hits in rotation are ‘Despacito’ followed by Dolly Parton‘s ‘Jolene,’ ” she added. “You would be astonished at how many of the words Vale knows. You haven’t lived until you’ve heard a 3-year-old sing, ‘Please don’t take my man!’ ”

Hug a Christmas tree A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 6, 2017 at 1:49am PST

From his first day to his first year, this child is joy. Happy birthday Charley!!! Thanking God for this best of blessings. ❤️ A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:41am PST

FROM PEN: Today‘s Savannah Guthrie Was Very Superstitious About Her Pregnancy: “I Didn’t Want to Jinx It”



RELATED GALLERY: Decking the Halls! See Which Cute Celeb Kids Are Helping Their Parents Prep for the Holidays

In early October, the mother of two and author of Princesses Wear Pants spoke to Parents magazine about how she helps encourage her daughter’s creativity and love of stories.

“Vale will be looking out the window and say, ‘Mommy, look! It’s the Big Red Heart Balloon!’ ” said Guthrie, referencing a made-up character. “She has a vivid imagination, and it comes from storytelling.”