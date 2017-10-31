When Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman take road trips with their two children, the Today co-host says they always stick with the same plan.

“We have a place in Rhinebeck, New York. It’s not a long drive, but with kids, two hours is an eternity,” Guthrie laments to PEOPLE for this week’s issue of son Charles “Charley” Max, 10 months, and daughter Vale, 3.

“For Charley, we coordinate time of departure around his nap, and Vale watches Peppa Pig on repeat,” explains the television star, 45. “Of course she speaks with an English accent now.”

One of Vale’s other favorite activities? Having a toddler dance party. “Current hits in rotation are ‘Despacito’ followed by Dolly Parton‘s ‘Jolene,’ ” says Guthrie.

“You would be astonished at how many of the words Vale knows,” she reveals. “You haven’t lived until you’ve heard a 3-year-old sing, ‘Please don’t take my man!’ ”

For Guthrie — who recently teamed up with Allison Oppenheim to write her first children’s book, Princesses Wear Pants — there’s nothing better than spending time with her family.

“Michael is the DJ,” the proud wife and mother of two says of her husband. “He spins the hits. I have a playlist on my phone called ‘Vale Mix.’ ”

