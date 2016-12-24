Savannah Guthrie’s Family Celebrates Son Charley’s First Christmas

Baby’s first Christmas!

Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and her husband Mike Feldman are celebrating their first holiday season with 16-day-old son Charley. On Saturday, Feldman, 48, shared an adorable photo of the couple’s eldest child Vale, 2, holding hands with her little brother.

“Peace on Earth….Or at least at our house. Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah and all the best in 2017,” the father-of-two captioned his photo.

And Guthrie, 44, couldn’t agree more! “What @feldmike said!” she retweeted, later posting another photo on Instagram with the caption, “Be merry!”

Peace on Earth….Or at least at our house. Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah and all the best in 2017 pic.twitter.com/1NHmY1xBGO — Mike Feldman (@feldmike) December 24, 2016

Be merry! A photo posted by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:47pm PST

The couple welcomed their second child, Charles Max Feldman, on Dec. 8. Back in June, Guthrie surprised her Today show colleagues on-air with news about her second pregnancy.

These days, the proud parents have been documenting cute moments between Charley and Vale for fans and followers to see.

Earlier this month, Guthrie shared a video of the siblings meeting each other for the first time. “I love you, baby brother,” Vale can be heard whispering before leaning over to plant a gentle kiss on the new baby.

While Guthrie is on maternity leave, Katie Couric will guest host Today in January for a week.